Ticker
Pompeo cancels Europe trip after Luxembourg snub
By EUobserver
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Brussels and Luxembourg, saying publicly he needed to stay home to prepare for the transition. But the real reason was because Luxembourg foreign minister Jean Asselborn had declined to host him, according to US sources speaking to Reuters and Fox News. Assleborn earlier called outgoing American president Donald Trump "criminal" and a "political pyromaniac" for inciting the Capitol riot.