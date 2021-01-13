By EUobserver

EU tech regulator Margrethe Vestager has said Twitter and Facebook should have banned outgoing US president Donald Trump earlier for lies and incitement. "Why haven't you [social media firms] done more before?", she said in a Washington Post interview Tuesday. "It's just thought-provoking that you can blatantly lie about essentials in your democracy," she told the American newspaper, amid a debate, in Europe, on where free-speech rights should end online.