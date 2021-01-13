Ticker
EU tech regulator backs Trump social media blackout
By EUobserver
EU tech regulator Margrethe Vestager has said Twitter and Facebook should have banned outgoing US president Donald Trump earlier for lies and incitement. "Why haven't you [social media firms] done more before?", she said in a Washington Post interview Tuesday. "It's just thought-provoking that you can blatantly lie about essentials in your democracy," she told the American newspaper, amid a debate, in Europe, on where free-speech rights should end online.