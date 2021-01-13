By EUobserver

Italy's largest mafia trial in three decades will begin on Wednesday, with 900 witnesses testifying against more than 350 people, including politicians and officials charged with being members of the powerful Calabrian 'Ndrangheta organisation, The Guardian reports. Almost all of the defendants were arrested in raids, involving 2,500 officers, in December 2019 after a lengthy investigation that began in 2016 and covered at least 11 Italian regions.