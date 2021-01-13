By EUobserver

"We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a briefing on Monday, Deutsche Welle writes. Swaminathan emphasised that measures such as physical distancing, hand-washing and wearing masks continue to be necessary in containing Covid-19's spread for the rest of the year, despite the vaccination programs in several countries.