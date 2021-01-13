Ticker
WHO: Herd immunity will not be achieved in 2021
By EUobserver
"We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a briefing on Monday, Deutsche Welle writes. Swaminathan emphasised that measures such as physical distancing, hand-washing and wearing masks continue to be necessary in containing Covid-19's spread for the rest of the year, despite the vaccination programs in several countries.