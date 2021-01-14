By EUobserver

"This has been the darkest period for human rights in China since the 1989 massacre that ended the Tiananmen Square democracy movement," the global, New York-based pressure group, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report Wednesday, citing China's persecution of the Uighur minority, Hong Kong activists, and Tibetans as examples. HRW director Kenneth Roth said the EU was not serious about Uighur rights in its new China investment treaty.