Riot in Brussels after death in police custody
By EUobserver
Belgian King Philippe's car was hit by stones, a police station was set on fire, and streets were vandalised when people rioted near Brussels-North train station Wednesday evening. The events, involving some 500 people, began as a protest against the death, in police custody, of Ibrahima B., a 23-year old, Saturday. The violence was "unacceptable", Belgian interior minister Annelies Verlinden said, while promising to investigate alleged police "misconduct".