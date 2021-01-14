By EUobserver

US lawmakers, Wednesday, voted by 292 to 197 to impeach outgoing president Donald Trump for "inciting an insurrection" in the Capitol riot last week. Trump's trial is to begin after president-elect Joe Biden takes office 20 January. Asked if Europe should be scared Trump's far-right followers posed a threat to US stability, Robert Baer, an ex-CIA security expert, said: "In the short-term, probably not. In the long-run, scared as hell".