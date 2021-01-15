Ticker
Dutch government on brink of collapse over child allowances
By EUobserver
The Dutch government will decide on Friday if it is going to step down over a scandal in which thousands of parents were wrongly accused of fraud, plunging many families into debt by ordering them to repay childcare allowances, the Guardian writes. The four ruling parties in prime minister Mark Rutte's coalition are divided and may prefer ending their alliance, rather than risk losing a no-confidence vote next Tuesday.