Friday

15th Jan 2021

Ticker

Dutch government on brink of collapse over child allowances

By

The Dutch government will decide on Friday if it is going to step down over a scandal in which thousands of parents were wrongly accused of fraud, plunging many families into debt by ordering them to repay childcare allowances, the Guardian writes. The four ruling parties in prime minister Mark Rutte's coalition are divided and may prefer ending their alliance, rather than risk losing a no-confidence vote next Tuesday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Italy government totters ahead of €200bn EU covid relief

Just in time to be all over the Italian evening news on Wednesday night, Matteo Renzi withdrew the two ministers of his small party, Italia Viva - making official the political crisis of the Giuseppe Conte government.

News in Brief

  1. EU court and Irish dog make history
  2. EU plans to pay farmers to reduce animal emissions
  3. Greece agrees to buy 18 French fighter jets
  4. France tightens curfew in EU corona-mosaic
  5. Von der Leyen red-faced over Croatia election video
  6. Romania to reopen schools after three-month shutdown
  7. Dutch government on brink of collapse over child allowances
  8. Netherlands loses EU court case on asylum boy

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. The battle for Germany's ruling party that will change Europe
  2. Potential for future pandemics? 'Extremely high,' MEPs told
  3. Can EU keep Navalny safe as he 'defies' Putin?
  4. Italy government totters ahead of €200bn EU covid relief
  5. How to fix EU's weak Digital Services and Markets Acts
  6. Italy's government is like Schrödinger's cat
  7. MEPs to debate Portugal's EU prosecutor controversy
  8. EU condemns US execution of Lisa Montgomery

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us