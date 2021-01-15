Ticker
Romania to reopen schools after three-month shutdown
By EUobserver
Romanian schools will reopen next month after being closed for more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday. "From 8 February, when the second semester begins, most schools will reopen, given that the pandemic evolves approximately the same as in recent weeks," he said. However, cities reporting high infection rates over a two-week period will have to continue with online learning, Reuters reported.