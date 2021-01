By EUobserver

France has tightened its nationwide corona-curfew, saying people must stay home between 6PM and 6AM, unless returning from work or school, to curb rising infections. The discovery of a new corona strain in Brazil also prompted the UK to ban flights from Portugal and South American countries. The EU has a mosaic of national and regional lockdown or curfew measures, while some states, such as Bulgaria and Denmark, have neither.