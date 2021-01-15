By EUobserver

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg made history Thursday by issuing its first-ever opinion in a case heard in the Irish language. It stemmed from a complaint by Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, who wanted dual-language labels for his dog's medicine, according to his EU rights. Mac Fhlannchadha, an Irish language campaigner, was "delighted", he told the Euronews broadcaster. Ireland joined the EU in 1973. The bloc has 24 official languages.