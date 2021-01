By EUobserver

Russia's arrest of opposition star Alexei Navalny when he landed in Moscow on Sunday merited new "restrictive measures" unless he was quickly freed, Lithuania's foreign minister, among others tweeted in response. The initial draft of an EU statement, drawn up by its foreign service, did not threaten sanctions, however, an EU source told EUobserver. EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday might change that, however, the source added.