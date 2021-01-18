Ticker
Hacked EU files show pressure for quick vaccine approval
By EUobserver
Documents recently stolen by hackers from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam and published on the dark web showed the EMA came under pressure from top EU officials in Brussels and from pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and BioNTech to quickly approve the coronavirus vaccine, according to Le Monde, which recovered 20 of them. The EMA claimed hackers had manipulated some of the texts prior to publication, however.