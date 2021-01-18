By EUobserver

Israel should extend its vaccination programme to the 4.5 million Palestinians living under its occupation in the West Bank and Gaza, the New York-based global group, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said. Some 20 percent of Israeli citizens, including Jewish settlers, have already received the jab in one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes. "Nothing can justify" denying people vaccines on grounds of their ethnicity, HRW's Omar Shakir said.