Monday

18th Jan 2021

Vaccine apartheid on show in EU neighbourhood

By

Israel should extend its vaccination programme to the 4.5 million Palestinians living under its occupation in the West Bank and Gaza, the New York-based global group, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said. Some 20 percent of Israeli citizens, including Jewish settlers, have already received the jab in one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes. "Nothing can justify" denying people vaccines on grounds of their ethnicity, HRW's Omar Shakir said.

Exclusive

Frontex spent €94,000 on a dinner in Warsaw

The European Border and Coast Guard Day is held every May. The event includes movies, football and volleyball matches between Frontex and national border guards, shooting competitions and exercises to detect smugglers.

EU leaders seek to speed up vaccinations This WEEK

EU leaders talk vaccines, while the Portugues EU presidency introduces itself to MEPs. Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president of the United States, and the EU hopes this will mark a new beginning for EU-US relations.

EU name change masks new restrictions in development sector

This week the European Commission's Directorate for Cooperation and Development changes its name to the Directorate-General for International Partnerships - in a symbol of how early-industrialised countries seem to be losing influence to the benefit of some emerging countries.

