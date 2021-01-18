Ticker
Women's rights protesters 'evil', Polish deputy PM says
By EUobserver
"Evil is attacking. It's attacking our country, fatherland, state. Attacking the institution at the centre of our [Polish] identity , attacking the [Roman] Catholic church," Poland's deputy prime minister Jarosław Kaczyński said in a speech in church in Strachowice, southwest Poland, Sunday. Kaczyński's "evil" referred to women's rights protesters campaigning against anti-abortion laws. A handful of demonstrators gathered outside the church, which was holding a memorial for Kaczyński's late mother.