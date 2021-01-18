By EUobserver

North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet was elected Saturday as the new leader of Germany's leading party, the Christian-Democrat Union (CDU). He is set to be the successor of current German chancellor Angela Merkel. In his acceptance speech, Laschet promised to continue Merkel's line. However, only a minority of Germans back Laschet as the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel in elections later this year, according to a poll.