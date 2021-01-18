By EUobserver

Portuguese Finance Minister Joao Leao has tested positive for coronavirus after meeting European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and other top officials in Lisbon Friday, Reuters reports. The event, which was held at the Belem Cultural Center to celebrate Portugal's EU presidency, came despite surging infection figures and national lockdowns in Europe, posing questions on whether it should have gone ahead. Two EU commissioner and their entourages also attended.