By EUobserver

The Energy Community, an international body in Vienna comprising the EU and nine EU-aspirant states from south-east Europe, has extended sanctions on Bosnia for non-compliance with Europe's energy market laws, it said Monday. The move comes after the Bosnian federation failed to liberalise its energy market because its ethnically-based entities could not agree. The sanctions, which include being locked out of Energy Community votes, have been in place since 2015.