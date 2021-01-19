By EUobserver

People who exercise their right to refuse the coronavirus vaccine should not be discriminated against, but might face curbs on international travel in future, EU commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said Monday after informal video-talks with European affairs ministers. "There will be different options how we handle travel ... the possibility of the electronic vaccination certificate could be added," Šefčovič said, after Greece first proposed the idea of a vaccine-passport scheme.