By EUobserver

The International Ice-Hockey Federation (IIHF) said Monday it was dropping plans for Minsk and Riga to co-host its 2021 world cup, due to safety concerns arising from coronavirus and the "political unrest" in Belarus. The IIHF had met with Belarus officials last week, despite ongoing torture of pro-democracy protesters there, in the hope the sports event could have been "a tool for reconciliation," the IIHF noted in its decision.