Tuesday

19th Jan 2021

Ticker

UK to probe British Virgin Islands lawlessness

By

The UK has appointed judge Gary Hickinbottom to lead a special enquiry into increasing lawlessness in its Caribbean protectorate, the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The BVI has long been known as a tax and money-laundering haven, including in several EU bank scandals. But massive hauls of cocaine and recent reports of tens of millions of dollars in embezzled funds from government construction projects prompted Britain to take action.

Green Deal

First look at EU's new '21st Century Bauhaus' project

The European Commission unveiled its plans for the 'New European Bauhaus' initiative - an environmental, economic and cultural project whose aim is to design "future ways of living" in a sustainable manner.

Turkey snubs Greece on migrant returnees

The Greek government last week requested that the European Commission and EU border agency Frontex help return 1,450 failed asylum seekers to Turkey. Turkey has refused, citing the pandemic.

Opinion

Tackling frozen conflicts in the EU's own neighbourhood

Romania has drawn the signal that the time has come to resume the EU-level dialogue on protracted conflicts and their crippling effects on the region's security and development perspectives, writes the country's foreign minister, Bogdan Aurescu.

Interview

How one man and his dog made a mark on EU history

A local man walked into a pharmacy in Galway, western Ireland, to buy medicine for his dog five years ago and now he is making history in the European Court of Justice.

