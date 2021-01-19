By EUobserver

The UK has appointed judge Gary Hickinbottom to lead a special enquiry into increasing lawlessness in its Caribbean protectorate, the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The BVI has long been known as a tax and money-laundering haven, including in several EU bank scandals. But massive hauls of cocaine and reports of tens of millions of dollars in embezzled funds from government construction projects in recent years prompted Britain to take action.