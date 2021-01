By EUobserver

A coronavirus mutation has been discovered among 35 newly infected patients in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavaria, Germany, Deutsche Welle reports. It is different to the new variant found recently in the UK, but doctors do not yet know if it is highly infectious. "We have to wait for the complete sequencing. We cannot say at all at the moment whether this [mutation] has any clinical relevance," a doctor at the hospital said.