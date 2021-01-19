By EUobserver

Some 59 percent of Europeans thought China will become more powerful than the US in the next 10 years and 60 percent said the American political system was "broken" due to outgoing president Donald Trump's antics, according to a survey in 11 EU states for the European Council on Foreign Relations think-tank out Tuesday. Poles and Hungarians were the most pro-American. The survey was in December, before the Capitol riot.