EU to set up sharing mechanism for Covid-19 vaccines
By EUobserver
The European Union wants to set up a mechanism that allows member states to share surplus Covid-19 vaccines with poorer countries, after the World Health Organization warned that "the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure" regarding equal access to vaccines. "We are working with member states to propose a European mechanism to share vaccines beyond our borders," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told MEPs on Tuesday.