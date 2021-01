By EUobserver

European Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson will be visiting the destitute Lipa migrant camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina in February. "I intend to visit Lipa and visit Bosnian authorities in February," she told MEPs on Tuesday. Some 2,000 people were left stranded and exposed to harsh winter conditions. Of those, around 900 have returned to Lipa, following pressure for the army to set up tents and heaters.