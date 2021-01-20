Wednesday

20th Jan 2021

Ticker

'Ski-holiday' Switzerland reaches new infection high



Coronavirus infections in Switzerland plus the principality of Liechtenstein passed 500,000 on Tuesday, data from Swiss health authorities showed, as new infections rose by 2,260, Reuters reports. Switzerland was a popular destination for other Europeans during Christmas holidays as it kept its ski slopes open. The death toll in Switzerland and Liechtenstein rose by 75 to 8,166, while 129 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.

Coronavirus

EU targets vaccinating 70% of adults by summer

The European Commission has announced targets to accelerate the roll-out of vaccination, and the intention of "a common approach" on possible vaccine certificates. Both topics will be discussed by EU leaders on Thursday.

EU Parliament pressing for inquiry into Frontex

MEPs are drumming up support for an inquiry into the EU's controversial border and coast guard agency, Frontex. So far, the Greens, the left-wing GUE, and Renew Europe are on board - amid expectations the centre-left S&D will also join.

