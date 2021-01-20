By EUobserver

Coronavirus infections in Switzerland plus the principality of Liechtenstein passed 500,000 on Tuesday, data from Swiss health authorities showed, as new infections rose by 2,260, Reuters reports. Switzerland was a popular destination for other Europeans during Christmas holidays as it kept its ski slopes open. The death toll in Switzerland and Liechtenstein rose by 75 to 8,166, while 129 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.