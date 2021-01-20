Ticker
Germany extends lockdown, others expected to follow
By EUobserver
German chancellor, Angela Merkel, and heads of the 16 states, agreed on Tuesday to extend the country's lockdown until 14 February. The new rules have made the use of "clinical masks" compulsory in shops and public transport. Netherlands and Denmark are also expected to extend their lockdown restrictions amid concerns over a more contagious variants of Covid-19, first detected in the UK and South Africa, the Guardian reported.