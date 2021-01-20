By EUobserver

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday it was "completely legal" under a 1982 'Law of the Sea' for Greece to extend its territorial waters for 12 nautical miles from its islands, Ekathimerini reports. He spoke amid a dispute between Greece and Turkey over the move, which Lavrov said ought to be settled through "dialogue". Lavrov's remarks came as a surprise after Moscow and Ankara had recently forged closer ties.