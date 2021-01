By EUobserver

Brexit prompted some 50 entities, 2,500 financial services jobs, and "at least €170bn in assets" to move from the UK to France by the end of 2020, French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told press Tuesday. The exodus came "despite the pandemic", he noted. "Other relocations are expected and should increase over the course of this year," he said, while calling for a new "union of capital markets".