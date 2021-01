By EUobserver

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has washed his hands of an EU statement, on 6 January, which called Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó part of an "outgoing National Assembly", instead of "interim president", as in the past, over rigged elections. Guaidó's EU-downgrade was "not a statement [by me] but … a unanimous statement by the 27 EU member states. They're the ones who approved this," Borrell told MEPs Tuesday.