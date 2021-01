By EUobserver

Some 43 people drowned trying to leave Libya for the EU by boat in the first lethal incident of its type this year, UN agencies have said. Their boat capsized shortly after departure on Tuesday morning. Ten people were saved by the coast-guard. The casualties included people from Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria. More than 1,200 people died on the same route last year, the UN said.