By EUobserver

More than 100 British musicians, including pop stars such as Elton John and Ed Sheeran, as well as classical music virtuosos, such as violinist Nicola Benedetti, have signed a letter to The Times excoriating the British government for its recent Brexit deal, which, the said left a "gaping hole" where the "promised free movement for musicians should be". New costs of performing in Europe would bankrupt some artists, they warned.