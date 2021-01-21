By EUobserver

Some 40 leading NGOs, including Transparency International and the European Federation of Journalists, have signed a letter urging Monaco and Croatia to let British whistleblower Jonathan Taylor go home. Taylor has spent 176 days apart from his family in Dubrovnik fighting an extradition challenge to Monaco. The principality accused him of extortion after he exposed Monaco-based firm SBM Offshore on bribery, costing it hundreds of millions of dollars in fines.