By EUobserver

Reducing air pollution to World Health Organisation-recommended levels in the EU could prevent 51,213 premature deaths each year, or as much as 125,000 if regulators went beyond targets, according to a new study published in leading medical journal The Lancet Wednesday. Cities in northern Italy, Poland, and the Czech Republic had the highest associated mortalities. Some 2,500 premature deaths a year also occurred in Paris, the study said.