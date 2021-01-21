Thursday

21st Jan 2021

Ticker

Liberals kick out Lithuanian MEP for homophobic jibes

By

The liberal group in the European Parliament has expelled Lithuanian MEP Viktor Uspaskich with "immediate effect" over an anti-LGBTI Facebook post earlier this month. "There is no place for homophobia in the Renew Europe family," group leader, Romanian MEP Dacian Cioloș, said after Wednesday's vote. Uspaskich had called gay people "perverts ... deviants" in a video clip on 10 January, among other slurs, but later apologised for his "mistake".

Turkish minister in Brussels to discuss new migrant deal

Turkey's minister of foreign affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be meeting EU commissioners Margaritis Schinas, Ylva Johansson, and Olivér Várhelyi to discuss "prospective update of EU-Turkey Statement" on migrants.

EU leaders to discuss vaccine certificates

While some member states hope vaccine certificates could revive tourism, EU officials point out that it is not clear if vaccinated people can still carry the virus and infect others.

