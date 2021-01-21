By EUobserver

The liberal group in the European Parliament has expelled Lithuanian MEP Viktor Uspaskich with "immediate effect" over an anti-LGBTI Facebook post earlier this month. "There is no place for homophobia in the Renew Europe family," group leader, Romanian MEP Dacian Cioloș, said after Wednesday's vote. Uspaskich had called gay people "perverts ... deviants" in a video clip on 10 January, among other slurs, but later apologised for his "mistake".