By EUobserver

Russian authorities have applied for registration of their Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the European Union, the country's sovereign wealth fund financing the jab said on Wednesday, The Moscow Times reports. The first review of the documents filed by the 'RDIF' fund is expected February. In August, Russia registered Sputnik V - named after a Soviet-era satellite - before the start of large-scale clinical trials, which left some experts wary.