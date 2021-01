By EUobserver

Hungary's drug regulator has given preliminary approval for the coronavirus vaccines made by the UK's AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V, prime minister Viktor Orbán's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás, said on Thursday, Reuters reported. The two vaccines have not yet been approved by the EU's regulatory body. Foreign minister Péter Szijjártó was travelling to Moscow for talks about the vaccine on Thursday, Gulyás added.