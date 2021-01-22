Ticker
EU told to avoid hydrogen in building renovations
By EUobserver
Some 33 businesses, industry associations, NGOs, and think tanks have combined to call for avoiding the use of hydrogen in building renovations, prioritising existing sustainable solutions and boosting the integration of renewables. The direct use of hydrogen for heating is seen as "problematic" because "it comes with many uncertainties linked to the scalability, costs of its production and inefficiencies," reads the letter sent to the European Commission on Thursday.