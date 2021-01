By EUobserver

The Roman Catholic Jesuit order in Spain has admitted that 81 children and 21 adults had been sexually abused by 96 of its members since 1927 and apologised for the "painful, shameful and sorrowful" crimes, The Guardian writes. In a report released on Thursday, the Society of Jesus, whose members often work as teachers, said most of the abuse had taken place in schools "or was related to schools".