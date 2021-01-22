By EUobserver

Environmental NGO ClientEarth, on Thursday, lost a legal bid to stop Europe's largest gas-fired power plant being built in the UK by the Drax company. The facility would account for 75 percent of Britain's power-sectorCO2 emissions when it up and running, ClientEarth said, amid British and EU commitments to curb global warming. It would "play a vital role in the UK's energy system, generating reliable electricity," Drax said.