Some 51 percent of people in Northern Ireland wanted a referendum on independence, according to a survey by pollster LucidTalk, British newspaper The Times reported, in what it called a potential "constitutional crisis" in the wake of Brexit. More people (42 percent) than before also wanted a united Ireland. About half of Scottish people also wanted an independence referendum, the Panelbase pollster found, with 49 percent keen to leave Britain.