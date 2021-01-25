Monday

25th Jan 2021

Ticker

German far-right party sues to avoid stigma

By

Germany's far-right AfD party has filed two lawsuits designed to stop German intelligence service, the BfD, from designating it as a threat to national security and putting it under surveillance, according to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. The BfD already did so to the AfD's youth wing two years ago and interior minister Horst Seehofer was poised to extend the measures, the newspaper said, ahead of upcoming federal elections in Germany.

Navalny protests sharpen EU sanctions talks

Street violence in Russia will amplify calls for new sanctions when foreign ministers meet on Monday, after eight EU states earlier proposed asset-freezes and visa-bans.

MEPs call for workers to have 'right to disconnect'

MEPs called for a new law guaranteeing workers can 'disconnect' outside work hours, without repercussion. But they also passed a last-minute amendment, calling on the commission to delay any legislation for three years.

Reality bites EU's 'No More Morias' pledge

The EU's hotspot of Moria, a sprawling ghetto-like camp for migrants and refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos, burned down last September. EU leaders declared such scenes would never be replicated. But its replacement faces similar problems.

Analysis

Ten years on from Tahrir: EU's massive missed opportunity

Investing in the Arab world, in a smart way, is also investing in the European Union's future itself. Let's hope that the disasters of the last decade help to shape the neighbourhood policy of the next 10 years.

Agenda

Vaccine delay and Russia sanctions debates This WEEK

The director of the European Medicine Agency, Emer Cooke will be quizzed by MEPs in the parliament on vaccine authorisation on Tuesday. EMA is expected to give the green light to the third vaccine at the end of the week.

