By EUobserver

Germany's far-right AfD party has filed two lawsuits designed to stop German intelligence service, the BfD, from designating it as a threat to national security and putting it under surveillance, according to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. The BfD already did so to the AfD's youth wing two years ago and interior minister Horst Seehofer was poised to extend the measures, the newspaper said, ahead of upcoming federal elections in Germany.