"There is an emergency" in France because the more contagious coronavirus strain first discovered in Britain was "the "equivalent of a second pandemic", Jean-Francois Delfraissy, the head of France's Scientific council, which advises the government, told French broadcaster BFM Sunday. "If we do not tighten regulations, we will find ourselves in an extremely difficult situation from mid-March," he also said, indicating that France might soon adopt a third national lockdown.