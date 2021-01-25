By EUobserver

Portuguese far-right party Chega came third in presidential elections in Portugal Sunday with 11.9 percent, up from 1.3 percent in a parliamentary election in 2019. "For the first time an openly anti-system party has disrupted the traditional right, with nearly half a million votes," Chega leader André Ventura said. The centre-right president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was re-elected with 60.7 percent Sunday, ahead of Socialist Ana Gomes on 12.9 percent.