Ticker
Estonia to get first woman prime minister
By EUobserver
Kaja Kallas, a former MEP and a daughter of a former EU commissioner, is to become Estonia's first woman prime minister after a coalition deal between her centre-right Reform Party and the left-wing Centre Party Sunday, Estonian news agency ERR said. "Best wishes to the new, gender-balanced, pro-European, reform-minded government!", Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld tweeted. A previous, Centre Party-led government coalition recently collapsed in a corruption scandal.