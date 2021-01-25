By EUobserver

Wind, solar, and other renewable energies created 38 percent of EU electricity last year, while fossil fuels, led by coal and gas, generated 37 percent, a report by think-tanks Ember and Agora Energiewende said. The renewable sector overtook fossils for the first time, but the bloc aso showed wide disparity, with Denmark, for instance, using 61 percent of renewables and Germany 33 percent, but Czechs and Slovaks under 5 percent.