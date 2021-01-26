By EUobserver

Rioters looted stores, started fires, and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday in protests against anti-corona lockdown measures, resulting in more than 240 arrests, Reuters reports. National broadcaster NOS said riot police had been deployed in at least 10 cities and towns after a curfew went into effect at 9PM. Vehicles were set alight, police were pelted with stones, and public property was destroyed, it reported.